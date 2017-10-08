THE GREAT PUMPKIN FACEBOOK HIATUS

I did it to spend more time on a few writing projects, and because of some mad depressions, chronic Trumpitis, too many doses of TMI given and received, and a surplus of unrequited hurricanes (you’ll have to figure that out for yourselves).
I’m also taking a hiatus from the News, real & fake, and will limit that intake to once weekly. The Huffington Post has become a mush of Tabloidian titillations, anyway. This actually might be fun, as everyone else will continue to be demoralized daily by #45, I can store up my heightened anticipation of outrageous-er and outrageous-er Tweets from the runamok manchild in The White House, have a good laugh, let go of it, move on and store up the seriocomic angst until the following week (rather like how Confession works).
Sooo … after today, if anyone would like to palaver, buy my books, or commiserate on our collective national nightmare, just comment below or use the links here, where you'll find connections to booksellers and my snail- and e-mail addresses.
Meanwhile, a pumpkin-bodied grandson will tide us all over nicely. There's a secret of life in there somewhere.
