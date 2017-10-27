HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ERIN LOVETT-SHERMAN!

To my dahling daughter, Erin. Happy Day!
(Please join her and support
her performing arts company, below.)
Erin Lovett-Sherman, Artistic Director of ARTSFEST, is a dancer, choreographer, educator, and director. She earned a BFA from The University of the Arts, and has danced and choreographed for several dance companies including Group Motion Multi Media Dance Theatre in Philadelphia.
Erin created ARTSFEST in 1999. Erin teaches performing arts classes including Aerial Dance and Circus Arts as well as Musical Theatre and all genres of Dance. She creates multi-disciplinary work by encouraging collaboration between artists of all genres and by exploring and celebrating improvisation.
Her innovative choreography fuses Hip Hop, Theatre, Stomp Percussion, Lyrical and Modern Dance. She serves as Artistic Director for the Wolfeboro Creative Arts Center Summer Theatre in NH. Erin has choreographed over 25 Shows including Beauty and the Beast, High School Musical, Camp Rock, The Music Man, Grease and DROOD as well as original productions.
Erin has performed and directed all over the world including India, Quebec, Russia, Lithuania and throughout the U.S. Erin also is the Director of Youth and Outreach Programming and Circus Arts coach at New England Center for Circus Arts.
