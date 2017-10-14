FUN WITH DONALD & MIKE

Pardon me if I don't address you with your titles, but when you earn them, perhaps I'll consider it. So far, you haven't. In my mind, you're both insults to the high offices you hold (Remember? The ones We The People gave you?).
Now, pay attention, boys: "Taking a knee" during the playing of the national anthem at football games is NOT unpatriotic. It is dissent, and dissent is the heart of patriotism in this republic. And though it's an action that I personally would not do, I respect and support the right of these players to do it. You might say I respect and support the U.S. Constitution.
It's why I put on the uniform years ago: to protect the right to dissent in this country. You and Don must answer for why neither of you served in the military, but meanwhile, don't use me and your "support the troops" rhetoric to power-up and politicize your self-serving positions. You want to support and respect and thank me for my service? Get off your jingoistic soapboxes, quit your chickenhawk saber-rattling, and acknowledge that Our right to protest is protected by the 1st Amendment.
Shame on both of you morons. Strictly speaking, you two are the subversives.
Oh, and btw, Mike: it seems that your attending an NFL game only to leave it prematurely was a well-choreographed stunt -- a stunt that cost us (We The Taxpaying People) around $100K -- all so you and your boss could feign an act of ... wait ... could it be ... DISSENT? How quaint, you hypocritical sonsofbitches.
"There are men - now in power in this country - who do not respect dissent, who cannot cope with turmoil, and who believe that the people of America are ready to support repression as long as it is done with a quiet voice and a business suit."
--- John Lindsay
