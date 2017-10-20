THE GENERAL AND THE SPECIFIC KELLY

Dear General John Kelly:
Shame on you.
I earned the right to say that to you because I've honorably worn the uniform. Yes, I respect your service and the loss of your heroic son to this country, but in your standing for and defending the current occupant of the White House, you've lost your personal honor and credibility.
How dare you, and in fact how can you ally yourself with this moronic wretch of a man, who has repeatedly shown his disdain and disrespect for this country's heroes and their families? Have you been living in a bubble? Then, let me pop it for you with a few Trumpisms:
“He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.” --- Donald Trump, speaking on Senator McCain's service and sacrifice for this country.
"I always wanted to get the Purple Heart. This was much easier." --- Donald Trump, speaking after a wounded combat veteran gave him his Purple Heart medal.
"It's my personal Vietnam - I feel like a great and very brave soldier." --- Donald Trump, speaking about the challenges of his avoiding STD's with multiple women.
“Are they playing that for you or for me?” --- Donald Trump, speaking in a Fox interview with Sean Hannity at Harrisburg Air National Guard Base. In the background, the traditional bugle call Retreat was being played as the colors were lowered.
But, let’s forget the military for a moment and look only at what this degenerate-in-chief said about his own daughter: “Yeah, she’s really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I weren’t happily married and, ya know, her father…”
As a man, a husband, and especially as the father of a daughter yourself, if that alone doesn’t fill you with disgust; if that doesn't prompt you to distance yourself as far as possible from #45, then, like I said, shame on you.
And, lest we forget: "I did try to fuck her. She was married." Or, the now infamous "And when you're a star, they let you do it. Grab 'em by the pussy. You can do anything." So, I'm assuming that it would be OK with you if Donald Trump spoke about or greeted your wife and/or daughter that way?
In my opinion, General Kelly, for you to continue in your current position shows the true measure of your character. I salute your rank and sacrifice, but you, sir, have become a poor measure of a soldier: grossly derelict in your duty.
