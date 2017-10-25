REGAL EAGLE

LUCKY CAPTURE of this beauty, taken from a kayak 100 feet away on a remote North Country pond. He was unperturbed, barely paying us beak-service as wildlife interlopers, tolerating the paddle-by below with this backward glance, hardly flapping a feather over our intrusion.
What a grand creature, and a privileged moment.
Senior Wire News Service Syndicated Humor Columnist B. Elwin Sherman writes from Bethlehem, NH. He is an author, poet, humorist and agony uncle columnist. His latest book is "The Dioecians -- His And Her Love." You may contact him here at Witbones.com. Copyright 2017. All rights reserved. Used here with permission.
