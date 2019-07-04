HAPPY NO-TRUMP INDEPENDENCE DAY!

It's about my great-great-great-great Grandfather Reuben and his Grandfather Samuel.
Samuel Sherman lived on a farm in Lisbon, New Hampshire, and served as a private in Captain Caleb Whitings Company during the American Revolution. He marched on the alarm of 19 Apr 1775 to Roxbury.
At that time the country was a wilderness, bears and other wild animals undisputedly holding the territory.
There was a great scarcity of provisions among the settlers. Samuel’s grandson Reuben, then a lad of sixteen, traveled to Barnet, VT through the wilderness, and procured three pecks of flour, without the sign of a road or anything to guide him.
When he arrived almost in sight of home, his dog met him and barked vigorously at some object in a tall pine, which he discovered to be a bear. Crying lustily, he was heard by his mother, and ordered their family musket, which was without a lock, with ammunition and a firebrand.
The boy held the gun while his brother touched it off with the firebrand and killed the bear. The body lodged in a fork of the tree, which obliged them to cut it down. The meat furnished by the bear was a Godsend, and saved the family, with the flour which the boy had carried ten miles on his shoulder, from starvation.
Happy Fourth of July, America.
Wow - amazing story. Happy 4th to you two.
Thanks, Avis. All true, taken family (and some public) records at the time.
