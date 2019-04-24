Pages
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
ON YOUR BIRD, GET SET ...
EVERYONE should have a pigeon head, Quaker Oats, compression stockings, a comfy chair and Harley-wear on their birthday, I always say. Thanks to all for your visits and support of the art(s)!
El
Posted by
B. Elwin Sherman
at
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
