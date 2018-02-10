THE MISPLAYED PARADE

LETTER TO MY STATE'S CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION (and please write to yours!):
Dear Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Senator Maggie Hassan, and Representative Ann Custer:
Please, if you have anything to do with appropriating any money for Donald's "parade," please, please DON'T.
In my mind, he's a draft-dodging liar proclaiming he wants this unnecessary display of American might to show "support for our military." Bull puckey.
He wants this to puff up his runamok notions of self-importance, his braggadocio, (despite his recent ridiculous claim of being "non braggadocious", and when I heard that, I did a spit-take that covered my monitor with coffee) and --- I can't say it without being crude --- to make a worldwide declaration that he (not our military) has the biggest one of them all.
Generally, he's a sick individual who makes me ashamed and embarrassed for my country.
Specifically, as an honorably discharged Marine, I don't need any lectures on patriotism from this wretched bullying coward.
PLEASE DON'T support this utter waste of our money. There are hosts of organizations supporting veterans and our families who could better use the estimated 22 million dollars that would otherwise go to this shameful event. The Semper Fi Fund, IAVA, the Purple Heart Foundation, to name a few.
“Who knows himself a braggart, let him fear this, for it will come to pass that every braggart shall be found an ass.” --- Shakespeare, from All's Well That Ends Well.
