Thursday, December 7, 2017
THE EYES HAVE IT
Kudos to
Dr. Patrick Morhun
and his team at the VA hospital, after my 2nd successful eye surgery. 20-20 vision now, for the first time since boyhood, WITHOUT GLASSES!
Oh ... and to all those long-ago bullies who took great delight in the "four-eyes" chant? Here's your giant audio-visual raspberry.
B. Elwin Sherman
Thursday, December 07, 2017
