HAPPY VETERANS DAY, MINUS ONE

Revisiting the "yellow footprints," Parris Island, SC
A Happy Veteran's Day to all my brothers- and sisters-in-arms, past & present. I'm sorry that this comes at a time when our current president is "visiting" Vietnam. What a slap in the face to all veterans.
This wretched chickenhawk, who received multiple deferments from active duty during the time of the Vietnam War for bone spurs in his feet, is now on a "tour" of Vietnam.
What an outrage.
What an insult.
What an embarrassment.
What a disgrace.
This is the same man who said: "It's my personal Vietnam - I feel like a great and very brave soldier." --- Donald Trump, speaking about the challenges of his avoiding STD's with multiple women.
I apologize on behalf of all of us, for the actions of this degenerate-in-chief.
Meanwhile, a shout-out to all my fellow veterans.
Thank you for your service.
