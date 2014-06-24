Pages
Tuesday, June 24, 2014
THE EDGE OF WEDGE
CAUGHT THIS DUFFER obliviously practicing his chip shot on the Franconia, NH gliderport runway.
Well, you have your flight path, and I have mine.
Soar!
Fore!
B. Elwin Sherman
Tuesday, June 24, 2014
