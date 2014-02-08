Pages
Home
Contact Elwin
Humor Column Kudos
Book Reviews
MARRIAGE!
NEW COLUMN
Saturday, February 8, 2014
REVOLUTION EVOLUTION
I WANNA HOLD YOUR...CORN?
Fifty years ago, John, Paul, George & Ringo landed in America. I remember Dad at supper asking me and sister Sue: "Did you hear about a new band called 'The Beatles'"?
What a long strange magical mystery tour it's been since then.
Posted by
B. Elwin Sherman
at
Saturday, February 08, 2014
Reactions:
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment